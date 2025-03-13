Insider Sale: Chairman & CEO of $CB Sells 20,868 Shares

EVAN G GREENBERG, the Chairman & CEO of $CB, sold 20,868 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $6,078,013. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 589,255 shares of this class of $CB stock.

$CB Insider Trading Activity

$CB insiders have traded $CB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN G GREENBERG (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,728 shares for an estimated $7,498,397 .

. JOSEPH F WAYLAND (Executive Vice President and*) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,869,600

GEORGE F. OHSIEK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,007 shares for an estimated $269,503

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 864 institutional investors add shares of $CB stock to their portfolio, and 768 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 01/24. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.