Insider Sale: CHAIRMAN of $CCOI Sells 50,000 Shares

DAVE SCHAEFFER, the CHAIRMAN of $CCOI, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $2,319,135. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,011,721 shares of this class of $CCOI stock.

$CCOI Insider Trading Activity

$CCOI insiders have traded $CCOI stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVE SCHAEFFER (CHAIRMAN, CEO, AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 394,000 shares for an estimated $20,357,841 .

. HENRY W KILMER (VP OF NETWORK STRATEGY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,200 shares for an estimated $537,110 .

. THADDEUS GERARD WEED (VICE PRESIDENT, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,100 shares for an estimated $362,917 .

. JAMES BUBECK (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,920 shares for an estimated $290,413 .

. SHERYL LYNN KENNEDY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,875 shares for an estimated $176,740 .

. LEWIS H FERGUSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,056 shares for an estimated $118,640.

$CCOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $CCOI stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

