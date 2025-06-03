Insider Sale: CHAIRMAN of $CCOI Sells 50,000 Shares

DAVE SCHAEFFER, the CHAIRMAN of $CCOI, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $2,319,135. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,011,721 shares of this class of $CCOI stock.
$CCOI Insider Trading Activity
$CCOI insiders have traded $CCOI stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVE SCHAEFFER (CHAIRMAN, CEO, AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 394,000 shares for an estimated $20,357,841.
- HENRY W KILMER (VP OF NETWORK STRATEGY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,200 shares for an estimated $537,110.
- THADDEUS GERARD WEED (VICE PRESIDENT, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,100 shares for an estimated $362,917.
- JAMES BUBECK (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,920 shares for an estimated $290,413.
- SHERYL LYNN KENNEDY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,875 shares for an estimated $176,740.
- LEWIS H FERGUSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,056 shares for an estimated $118,640.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CCOI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $CCOI stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 539,084 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,051,240
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. added 469,028 shares (+30.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,756,106
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 347,924 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,331,220
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 281,710 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,271,640
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 267,197 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,381,848
- BRYN MAWR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 237,678 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,572,038
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 225,620 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,832,762
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.