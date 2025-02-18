Insider Sale: Chairman of the Board & CEO of $UE Sells 177,802 Shares

Jeffrey S Olson, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of $UE, sold 177,802 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $3,725,111. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 58.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 124,128 shares of this class of $UE stock.

$UE Insider Trading Activity

$UE insiders have traded $UE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY S OLSON (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 773,136 shares for an estimated $16,927,869 .

. MARK LANGER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 93,962 shares for an estimated $2,214,590

$UE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $UE stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

