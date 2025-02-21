News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $WBS Sells 8,000 Shares

February 21, 2025 — 08:15 am EST

JOHN R CIULLA, the Chairman and CEO of $WBS, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $459,445. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 210,051 shares of this class of $WBS stock.

$WBS Insider Trading Activity

$WBS insiders have traded $WBS stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN R CIULLA (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $1,318,442.
  • LAURENCE C MORSE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,392 shares for an estimated $1,140,264.
  • CHARLES L WILKINS (Head of HSA Bank) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,500 shares for an estimated $589,034.
  • JAVIER L. EVANS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 10,137 shares for an estimated $581,971
  • CHRISTOPHER J MOTL (President, Commercial Banking) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $335,712
  • DANIEL BLEY (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,713 shares for an estimated $316,007.
  • JAMES MI GRIFFIN (Head of Consumer Banking) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,167 shares for an estimated $247,853.
  • MARK PETTIE sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $230,139
  • ALBERT JEN-WEN WANG (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $209,724
  • LAUREN STATES sold 1,650 shares for an estimated $99,998

$WBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $WBS stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

