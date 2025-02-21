Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $WBS Sells 8,000 Shares

JOHN R CIULLA, the Chairman and CEO of $WBS, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $459,445. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 210,051 shares of this class of $WBS stock.

$WBS Insider Trading Activity

$WBS insiders have traded $WBS stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN R CIULLA (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $1,318,442 .

. LAURENCE C MORSE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,392 shares for an estimated $1,140,264 .

. CHARLES L WILKINS (Head of HSA Bank) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,500 shares for an estimated $589,034 .

. JAVIER L. EVANS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 10,137 shares for an estimated $581,971

CHRISTOPHER J MOTL (President, Commercial Banking) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $335,712

DANIEL BLEY (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,713 shares for an estimated $316,007 .

. JAMES MI GRIFFIN (Head of Consumer Banking) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,167 shares for an estimated $247,853 .

. MARK PETTIE sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $230,139

ALBERT JEN-WEN WANG (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $209,724

LAUREN STATES sold 1,650 shares for an estimated $99,998

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $WBS stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.