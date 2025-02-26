News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $VTR Sells 214,679 Shares

February 26, 2025 — 07:16 pm EST

DEBRA A CAFARO, the Chairman and CEO of $VTR, sold 214,679 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $14,644,993. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,138,143 shares of this class of $VTR stock.

$VTR Insider Trading Activity

$VTR insiders have traded $VTR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DEBRA A CAFARO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 501,747 shares for an estimated $33,558,226.
  • PETER J. BULGARELLI (EVP OM&R-Ventas/Pres&CEO-LHS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $487,847.
  • GREGORY R LIEBBE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,866 shares for an estimated $243,558

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 375 institutional investors add shares of $VTR stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 2,347,705 shares (+60.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,256,347
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,178,612 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,298,460
  • RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD removed 2,016,629 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,759,281
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,880,131 shares (+138.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,720,914
  • RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,754,494 shares (+130.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,322,151
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,705,684 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,447,730
  • FMR LLC removed 1,459,824 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,969,035

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


