Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $UMBF Sells 2,899 Shares

J MARINER KEMPER, the Chairman and CEO of $UMBF, sold 2,899 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $314,686. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 334,948 shares of this class of $UMBF stock.

$UMBF Insider Trading Activity

$UMBF insiders have traded $UMBF stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J MARINER KEMPER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 100,700 shares for an estimated $11,038,232 .

. JAMES D RINE (President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 6,255 shares for an estimated $764,980 .

. KRIS A ROBBINS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $512,500

THOMAS S TERRY (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 3,959 shares for an estimated $491,695 .

. NIKKI FARENTINO NEWTON (President, Private Wealth Mgmt) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $149,472

ROBERT BRIAN BEAIRD (Chief Human Resource Officer) sold 854 shares for an estimated $105,362

JOHN PAULS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 849 shares for an estimated $93,744 .

. KEVIN CHARLES GALLAGHER sold 527 shares for an estimated $60,146

GREG M GRAVES purchased 257 shares for an estimated $28,155

TAMARA PETERMAN purchased 180 shares for an estimated $19,733

DAVID CARL ODGERS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 100 shares for an estimated $12,290

$UMBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $UMBF stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.