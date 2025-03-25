Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $SLVM Sells 20,232 Shares

JeanMichel Ribieras, the Chairman and CEO of $SLVM, sold 20,232 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $1,337,942. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 111,662 shares of this class of $SLVM stock.

$SLVM Insider Trading Activity

$SLVM insiders have traded $SLVM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLVM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEANMICHEL RIBIERAS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $5,644,268.

$SLVM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $SLVM stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

