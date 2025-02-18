News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $PPG Sells 4,800 Shares

February 18, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

February 18, 2025

TIMOTHY M KNAVISH, the Chairman and CEO of $PPG, sold 4,800 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $568,080. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 35,833 shares of this class of $PPG stock.

$PPG Insider Trading Activity

$PPG insiders have traded $PPG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TIMOTHY M KNAVISH (Chairman and CEO) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $568,080
  • ANNE M. FOULKES (Sr. VP and General Counsel) sold 1,985 shares for an estimated $249,713

$PPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $PPG stock to their portfolio, and 597 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PPG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PPG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

