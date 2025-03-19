Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $MP Sells 489,918 Shares

James H. Litinsky, the Chairman and CEO of $MP, sold 489,918 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $13,115,104. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,153,158 shares of this class of $MP stock.

$MP Insider Trading Activity

$MP insiders have traded $MP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES H. LITINSKY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,290,387 shares for an estimated $101,374,075 .

. RYAN CORBETT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 125,195 shares for an estimated $2,965,959 .

. ELLIOT DEAN HOOPS (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $540,900

$MP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $MP stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MP in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/21/2024

$MP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $23.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Greg Jones from BMO Capital set a target price of $19.5 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Matt Summerville from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $23.0 on 10/01/2024

