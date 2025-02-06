Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $MP Sells 386,223 Shares

James H. Litinsky, the Chairman and CEO of $MP, sold 386,223 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $9,273,214. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,643,076 shares of this class of $MP stock.

$MP Insider Trading Activity

$MP insiders have traded $MP stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES H. LITINSKY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $66,841,373 .

. RYAN CORBETT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,195 shares for an estimated $1,030,568 .

. ELLIOT DEAN HOOPS (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $540,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $MP stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.