Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $KO Sells 66,601 Shares

James Quincey, the Chairman and CEO of $KO, sold 66,601 shares of the company on 05-30-2025 for an estimated $4,800,813. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 342,546 shares of this class of $KO stock.

$KO Insider Trading Activity

$KO insiders have traded $KO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES QUINCEY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 411,838 shares for an estimated $29,525,226 .

. NIKOLAOS KOUMETTIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,208 shares for an estimated $7,823,012 .

. JOHN MURPHY (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 88,658 shares for an estimated $6,391,709 .

. NANCY QUAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,496 shares for an estimated $5,942,695 .

. BEATRIZ R PEREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 60,326 shares for an estimated $4,335,370

HENRIQUE BRAUN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,277 shares for an estimated $1,806,514

BRUNO PIETRACCI sold 19,058 shares for an estimated $1,344,698

LISA CHANG (Executive Vice President) sold 13,445 shares for an estimated $961,352

MONICA HOWARD DOUGLAS (Executive Vice President) sold 5,565 shares for an estimated $394,231

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,479 institutional investors add shares of $KO stock to their portfolio, and 1,604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KO stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 01/16 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 12/16.

on 01/21, 01/16 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/09, 12/16. REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 12/16 and 0 sales.

on 04/01, 12/16 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/21.

on 01/21. SENATOR MARCO RUBIO sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$KO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.