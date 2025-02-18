News & Insights

Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $KEY Sells 57,736 Shares

February 18, 2025 — 05:32 pm EST

Christopher M. Gorman, the Chairman and CEO of $KEY, sold 57,736 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $1,008,070. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 799,718 shares of this class of $KEY stock.

$KEY Insider Trading Activity

$KEY insiders have traded $KEY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW J III PAINE (Head of Institutional Bank) sold 66,362 shares for an estimated $1,262,868
  • CHRISTOPHER M. GORMAN (Chairman and CEO) sold 57,736 shares for an estimated $1,008,070
  • OF NOVA SCOTIA BANK purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $892,500
  • AMY G. BRADY (Chief Information Officer) sold 42,535 shares for an estimated $719,692
  • ANGELA G MAGO (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 15,011 shares for an estimated $294,065
  • CARLTON L HIGHSMITH sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $154,260

$KEY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of $KEY stock to their portfolio, and 416 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA removed 47,864,513 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $820,397,752
  • EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 9,449,234 shares (-90.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,959,870
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,754,576 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,913,432
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 6,034,822 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,436,849
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 4,717,671 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,860,880
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,572,150 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,366,651
  • AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 3,966,109 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,979,108

