Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $GD Sells 177,611 Shares

PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC, the Chairman and CEO of $GD, sold 177,611 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $50,285,048. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 770,817 shares of this class of $GD stock.
$GD Insider Trading Activity
$GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 219,155 shares for an estimated $61,385,620.
- GREGORY S GALLOPOULOS (Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,230 shares for an estimated $12,000,230.
- MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901.
- LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 848 institutional investors add shares of $GD stock to their portfolio, and 931 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 4,587,544 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,250,472,743
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,205,377 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $873,721,662
- NORGES BANK removed 2,754,145 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $725,689,666
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,307,677 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $356,446,596
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,226,836 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $334,410,956
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,056,227 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $287,906,355
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 709,782 shares (+34.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,472,377
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 05/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE sold up to $15,000 on 02/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$GD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/02/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GD forecast page.
$GD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $295.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $295.0 on 05/06/2025
- Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $305.0 on 04/16/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $315.0 on 04/02/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $261.0 on 03/07/2025
- David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $285.0 on 02/04/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.