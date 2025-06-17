Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $GD Sells 177,611 Shares

PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC, the Chairman and CEO of $GD, sold 177,611 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $50,285,048. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 770,817 shares of this class of $GD stock.

$GD Insider Trading Activity

$GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 219,155 shares for an estimated $61,385,620 .

. GREGORY S GALLOPOULOS (Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,230 shares for an estimated $12,000,230 .

. MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901 .

. LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 848 institutional investors add shares of $GD stock to their portfolio, and 931 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GD forecast page.

$GD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $295.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $295.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $305.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $315.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $261.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $285.0 on 02/04/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.