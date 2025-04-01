Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $DTST Sells 3,390 Shares

Charles M. Piluso, the Chairman and CEO of $DTST, sold 3,390 shares of the company on 03-28-2025 for an estimated $12,034. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 392,243 shares of this class of $DTST stock.

$DTST Insider Trading Activity

$DTST insiders have traded $DTST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES M. PILUSO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,967 shares for an estimated $34,213 .

. CHRISTOS PANAGIOTAKOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,072 shares for an estimated $23,736 .

. HAROLD J SCHWARTZ (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,926 shares for an estimated $15,673 .

. THOMAS KEMPSTER (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,966 shares for an estimated $11,996.

$DTST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $DTST stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

