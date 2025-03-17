Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $DRCT Sells 3,864 Shares

Mark D Walker, the Chairman and CEO of $DRCT, sold 3,864 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $3,129. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 74,287 shares of this class of $DRCT stock.

$DRCT Insider Trading Activity

$DRCT insiders have traded $DRCT stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D WALKER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 185,927 shares for an estimated $187,010 .

. W KEITH SMITH (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,871 shares for an estimated $28,218 .

. MISTELLE LOCKE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,821 shares for an estimated $8,295 .

. RICHARD COHEN sold 7,057 shares for an estimated $5,998

ANTOINETTE RENEE LEATHERBERRY sold 7,038 shares for an estimated $5,982

$DRCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $DRCT stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

