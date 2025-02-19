Insider Sale: Chairman and CEO of $COMP Sells 775,490 Shares

Robert L. Reffkin, the Chairman and CEO of $COMP, sold 775,490 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $6,131,566. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 68.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 363,646 shares of this class of $COMP stock.

$COMP Insider Trading Activity

$COMP insiders have traded $COMP stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EXCALIBUR (CAYMAN) LTD SVF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500,000 shares for an estimated $110,100,000 .

. ROBERT L. REFFKIN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 8,814,302 shares for an estimated $62,602,613 .

. PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,811 shares for an estimated $53,131.

$COMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $COMP stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.