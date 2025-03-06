Insider Sale: Chair of $NOC Sells 3,750 Shares

Kathy J Warden, the Chair of $NOC, sold 3,750 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $1,783,687. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 212,852 shares of this class of $NOC stock.

$NOC Insider Trading Activity

$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $1,783,687

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,105 shares for an estimated $1,042,725 .

. MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 59 sales selling 231 shares for an estimated $114,091.

$NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 703 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 718 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

