Stocks
IRT

Insider Sale: Chair Board and CEO of $IRT Sells 10,000 Shares

April 02, 2025 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

SCOTT SCHAEFFER, the Chair Board and CEO of $IRT, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $212,100. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 873,365 shares of this class of $IRT stock.

$IRT Insider Trading Activity

$IRT insiders have traded $IRT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT SCHAEFFER (Chair Board and CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $212,100
  • RICHARD D GEBERT sold 500 shares for an estimated $10,640

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $IRT stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IRT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IRT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IRT forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

IRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.