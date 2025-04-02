Insider Sale: Chair Board and CEO of $IRT Sells 10,000 Shares

SCOTT SCHAEFFER, the Chair Board and CEO of $IRT, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $212,100. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 873,365 shares of this class of $IRT stock.

$IRT Insider Trading Activity

$IRT insiders have traded $IRT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT SCHAEFFER (Chair Board and CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $212,100

RICHARD D GEBERT sold 500 shares for an estimated $10,640

$IRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $IRT stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IRT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/09/2025

