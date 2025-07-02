Insider Sale: Chair of $BASE Sells 5,542 Shares

Matthew M Cain, the Chair of $BASE, sold 5,542 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $135,056. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 883,205 shares of this class of $BASE stock.

$BASE Insider Trading Activity

$BASE insiders have traded $BASE stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BASE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW M CAIN (Chair, President, and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,975 shares for an estimated $1,834,123 .

. HUW OWEN (SVP & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 72,985 shares for an estimated $1,404,603 .

. MARGARET CHOW (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 73,821 shares for an estimated $1,219,725 .

. GREGORY N HENRY (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,124 shares for an estimated $518,715 .

. LYNN M CHRISTENSEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,100 shares for an estimated $162,839 .

. CAROL W. CARPENTER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,400 shares for an estimated $91,724 .

. WILLIAM ROBERT CAREY (Interim CFO & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,621 shares for an estimated $77,875.

$BASE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BASE stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BASE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BASE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BASE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.75.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $24.5 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 06/23/2025

