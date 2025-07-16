Insider Sale: Chair of $AVAV Sells 17,300 Shares

Wahid Nawabi, the Chair of $AVAV, sold 17,300 shares of the company on 07-16-2025 for an estimated $4,550,765. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 122,233 shares of this class of $AVAV stock.

$AVAV Insider Trading Activity

$AVAV insiders have traded $AVAV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WAHID NAWABI (Chair, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,666 shares for an estimated $8,315,486.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $AVAV stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AVAV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVAV in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVAV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVAV forecast page.

$AVAV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVAV recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $AVAV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $280.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Colin Canfield from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $335.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $275.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Greg Konrad from Jefferies set a target price of $285.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Anthony Valentini from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $301.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $300.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $225.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $240.0 on 06/24/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.