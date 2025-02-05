Insider Sale: Chair and CEO of $INSM Sells 41 Shares

William Lewis, the Chair and CEO of $INSM, sold 41 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $3,069. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 240,713 shares of this class of $INSM stock.

$INSM Insider Trading Activity

$INSM insiders have traded $INSM stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTINA M.D. FLAMMER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 202,644 shares for an estimated $14,508,493 .

. ORLOV S NICOLE SCHAEFFER (Chief People Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 146,918 shares for an estimated $11,233,118 .

. WILLIAM LEWIS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 156,150 shares for an estimated $11,141,899 .

. MICHAEL ALEXANDER SMITH (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 119,630 shares for an estimated $8,740,504 .

. JOHN DRAYTON WISE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,587 shares for an estimated $896,074 .

. ROGER ADSETT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,685 shares for an estimated $697,883 .

. SARA BONSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $392,601.

$INSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of $INSM stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

