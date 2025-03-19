Insider Sale: Chair and CEO of $INSM Sells 2,070 Shares

William Lewis, the Chair and CEO of $INSM, sold 2,070 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $159,410. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 236,661 shares of this class of $INSM stock.

$INSM Insider Trading Activity

$INSM insiders have traded $INSM stock on the open market 97 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 97 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM LEWIS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 312,240 shares for an estimated $23,594,252 .

. ORLOV S NICOLE SCHAEFFER (Chief People Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 123,374 shares for an estimated $9,761,246 .

. ROGER ADSETT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 99,365 shares for an estimated $7,773,352 .

. MARTINA M.D. FLAMMER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 83,545 shares for an estimated $6,473,339 .

. SARA BONSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 71,033 shares for an estimated $5,626,426 .

. MICHAEL ALEXANDER SMITH (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,339 shares for an estimated $1,913,400 .

. JOHN DRAYTON WISE (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,507 shares for an estimated $1,536,782.

$INSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $INSM stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INSM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

