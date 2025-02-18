Insider Sale: Chair and CEO of $CSCO Sells 15,784 Shares

Charles Robbins, the Chair and CEO of $CSCO, sold 15,784 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,010,344. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 752,319 shares of this class of $CSCO stock.
$CSCO Insider Trading Activity
$CSCO insiders have traded $CSCO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES ROBBINS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 203,727 shares for an estimated $11,933,003.
- RICHARD SCOTT HERREN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 106,280 shares for an estimated $6,247,598.
- DEBORAH L STAHLKOPF (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 63,490 shares for an estimated $3,631,796.
- THIMAYA K. SUBAIYA (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,870 shares for an estimated $1,872,812.
- MARIA VICTORIA WONG (SVP & Chief Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,484 shares for an estimated $527,420.
- KRISTINA M JOHNSON sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $449,025
$CSCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,357 institutional investors add shares of $CSCO stock to their portfolio, and 1,630 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 14,636,739 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $866,494,948
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 14,308,688 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $847,074,329
- FMR LLC added 13,285,052 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $786,475,078
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 11,628,554 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $688,410,396
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 10,447,953 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $556,040,058
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 9,693,171 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $573,835,723
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 8,872,437 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $525,248,270
$CSCO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CSCO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/14.
- SENATOR MARCO RUBIO sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
