Insider Sale: Chair and CEO of $CSCO Sells 15,784 Shares

Charles Robbins, the Chair and CEO of $CSCO, sold 15,784 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,010,344. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 752,319 shares of this class of $CSCO stock.

$CSCO Insider Trading Activity

$CSCO insiders have traded $CSCO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES ROBBINS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 203,727 shares for an estimated $11,933,003 .

. RICHARD SCOTT HERREN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 106,280 shares for an estimated $6,247,598 .

. DEBORAH L STAHLKOPF (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 63,490 shares for an estimated $3,631,796 .

. THIMAYA K. SUBAIYA (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,870 shares for an estimated $1,872,812 .

. MARIA VICTORIA WONG (SVP & Chief Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,484 shares for an estimated $527,420 .

. KRISTINA M JOHNSON sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $449,025

$CSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,357 institutional investors add shares of $CSCO stock to their portfolio, and 1,630 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CSCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSCO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

