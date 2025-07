Insider Sale: Chair and CEO of $CRM Sells 597 Shares

Marc Benioff, the Chair and CEO of $CRM, sold 597 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $163,181. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,862,457 shares of this class of $CRM stock.

$CRM Insider Trading Activity

$CRM insiders have traded $CRM stock on the open market 71 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMY E WEAVER (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 38,223 shares for an estimated $12,188,192 .

. SRINIVAS TALLAPRAGADA (Chief Eng/Cust Success Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 32,173 shares for an estimated $9,229,803 .

. R DAVID SCHMAIER (Chief Product & Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,934 shares for an estimated $4,497,246 .

. PARKER HARRIS (Co-Founder and CTO, Slack) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,706 shares for an estimated $4,142,939 .

. SABASTIAN NILES (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,018 shares for an estimated $2,007,960 .

. SUNDEEP G. REDDY (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 6,387 shares for an estimated $1,767,072 .

. BRIAN MILLHAM (Advisor to CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,624 shares for an estimated $1,603,983 .

. OSCAR MUNOZ purchased 3,882 shares for an estimated $998,772

MIGUEL MILANO (President and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,127 shares for an estimated $887,961 .

. MARC BENIOFF (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,250 shares for an estimated $613,072 .

. ROBIN L WASHINGTON purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $499,355

$CRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,581 institutional investors add shares of $CRM stock to their portfolio, and 1,255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRM stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

$CRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $350.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from UBS set a target price of $404.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $350.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $210.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $405.0 on 01/21/2025

