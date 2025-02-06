Insider Sale: Chair and CEO of $ACN Sells 324 Shares

Julie Spellman Sweet, the Chair and CEO of $ACN, sold 324 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $126,670. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,327 shares of this class of $ACN stock.

$ACN Insider Trading Activity

$ACN insiders have traded $ACN stock on the open market 85 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 85 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE SPELLMAN SWEET (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 28,426 shares for an estimated $10,684,913 .

. JOEL UNRUCH (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $3,480,562 .

. MANISH SHARMA (CEO-The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,311 shares for an estimated $3,112,914 .

. JOHN F WALSH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $2,768,938 .

. KATHLEEN R MCCLURE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $1,899,700 .

. RYOJI SEKIDO (Co-CEO Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $1,767,190 .

. MELISSA A BURGUM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 2,177 shares for an estimated $789,660 .

. MAURO MACCHI (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $726,673 .

. ANGELA BEATTY (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,009 shares for an estimated $725,557 .

. ANGIE Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 685 shares for an estimated $242,753.

$ACN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,072 institutional investors add shares of $ACN stock to their portfolio, and 1,040 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ACN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

