Insider Sale: CFO & Treasurer of $PCOR Sells 2,642 Shares

Howard Fu, the CFO & Treasurer of $PCOR, sold 2,642 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $203,566. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 147,350 shares of this class of $PCOR stock.

$PCOR Insider Trading Activity

$PCOR insiders have traded $PCOR stock on the open market 74 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 74 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$PCOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $PCOR stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

