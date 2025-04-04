Insider Sale: CFO & Treasurer of $NCNO Sells 12,101 Shares

Gregory Orenstein, the CFO & Treasurer of $NCNO, sold 12,101 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $252,463. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 259,643 shares of this class of $NCNO stock.

$NCNO Insider Trading Activity

$NCNO insiders have traded $NCNO stock on the open market 91 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 91 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF HORING has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 11,554,876 shares for an estimated $418,073,919 .

. HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC INSIGHT has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 5,056,042 shares for an estimated $184,002,621 .

. GREGORY ORENSTEIN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 71,582 shares for an estimated $2,582,497 .

. SEAN DESMOND (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 72,914 shares for an estimated $2,577,695 .

. PIERRE NAUDE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,149 shares for an estimated $1,204,417 .

. WILLIAM J RUH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,000 .

. PAMELA KILDAY sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $319,633

STEVEN A COLLINS sold 6,688 shares for an estimated $238,773

APRIL RIEGER (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,926 shares for an estimated $200,219 .

. JEANETTE SELLERS (VP of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 823 shares for an estimated $28,324.

$NCNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $NCNO stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NCNO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NCNO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

Stephens issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/05/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

$NCNO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCNO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $NCNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $35.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Alexander Sklar from Raymond James set a target price of $42.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $42.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $38.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $45.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $44.0 on 10/21/2024

