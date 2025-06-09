Insider Sale: CFO of $SNPS Sells 5,224 Shares

Shelagh Glaser, the CFO of $SNPS, sold 5,224 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $2,537,398. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,291 shares of this class of $SNPS stock.

$SNPS Insider Trading Activity

$SNPS insiders have traded $SNPS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD S. MAHONEY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,838 shares for an estimated $10,544,205 .

. SASSINE GHAZI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,732 shares for an estimated $10,475,754 .

. GEUS AART DE (EXECUTIVE CHAIR) sold 15,705 shares for an estimated $6,979,652

SHELAGH GLASER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,310 shares for an estimated $3,550,608.

$SNPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 686 institutional investors add shares of $SNPS stock to their portfolio, and 650 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNPS stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/09.

$SNPS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNPS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

$SNPS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNPS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SNPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $545.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Celino from KeyBanc set a target price of $540.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $550.0 on 04/28/2025

