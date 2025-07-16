Insider Sale: CFO of $ROKU Sells 3,000 Shares

Dan Jedda, the CFO of $ROKU, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $270,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 76,132 shares of this class of $ROKU stock.

$ROKU Insider Trading Activity

$ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $12,711,272 .

. CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,542 shares for an estimated $1,710,785 .

. DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,383,160 .

. MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,948 shares for an estimated $228,208 .

. MAI FYFIELD sold 914 shares for an estimated $71,749

JEFF HASTINGS has made 1 purchase buying 11 shares for an estimated $892 and 1 sale selling 11 shares for an estimated $997.

$ROKU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROKU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROKU in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

$ROKU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROKU recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $ROKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $84.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $115.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Ruplu Bhattacharya from B of A Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $84.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Alan Gould from Loop Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 06/17/2025

