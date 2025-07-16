Insider Sale: CFO of $ROKU Sells 3,000 Shares

Dan Jedda, the CFO of $ROKU, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $270,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 76,132 shares of this class of $ROKU stock.
$ROKU Insider Trading Activity
$ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $12,711,272.
- CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,542 shares for an estimated $1,710,785.
- DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,383,160.
- MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,948 shares for an estimated $228,208.
- MAI FYFIELD sold 914 shares for an estimated $71,749
- JEFF HASTINGS has made 1 purchase buying 11 shares for an estimated $892 and 1 sale selling 11 shares for an estimated $997.
$ROKU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,269,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,881,260
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,029,908 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,986,719
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,563,449 shares (+456.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,129,347
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,512,004 shares (+429.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,505,561
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 908,000 shares (+77.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,959,520
- NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. removed 847,682 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,710,720
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. removed 846,680 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,640,139
$ROKU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROKU in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
$ROKU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROKU recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $ROKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $84.0 on 07/10/2025
- Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $115.0 on 07/10/2025
- Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 07/09/2025
- Ruplu Bhattacharya from B of A Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 07/03/2025
- Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $84.0 on 06/18/2025
- Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 06/17/2025
- Alan Gould from Loop Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 06/17/2025
