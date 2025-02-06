Insider Sale: CFO of $RELL Sells 2,500 Shares

Robert J Ben, the CFO of $RELL, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $33,192. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 54,534 shares of this class of $RELL stock.
$RELL Insider Trading Activity
$RELL insiders have traded $RELL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES BENHAM has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $66,630 and 0 sales.
- PAUL J PLANTE purchased 3,823 shares for an estimated $50,960
- KENNETH HALVERSON has made 3 purchases buying 4,200 shares for an estimated $50,699 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT J BEN (CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $33,192
$RELL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $RELL stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 114,065 shares (+300.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,407,562
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 90,164 shares (+8.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,112,623
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 57,174 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $705,527
- FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC removed 52,465 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $647,418
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 31,353 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $439,882
- INVESCO LTD. removed 29,681 shares (-44.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $366,263
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 27,354 shares (+60.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $337,548
