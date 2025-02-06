Insider Sale: CFO of $RELL Sells 2,500 Shares

Robert J Ben, the CFO of $RELL, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $33,192. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 54,534 shares of this class of $RELL stock.

$RELL Insider Trading Activity

$RELL insiders have traded $RELL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES BENHAM has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $66,630 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL J PLANTE purchased 3,823 shares for an estimated $50,960

KENNETH HALVERSON has made 3 purchases buying 4,200 shares for an estimated $50,699 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT J BEN (CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $33,192

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $RELL stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.