Insider Sale: CFO of $QUIK Sells 2,843 Shares

Elias Nader, the CFO of $QUIK, sold 2,843 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $19,190. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 62,785 shares of this class of $QUIK stock.

$QUIK Insider Trading Activity

$QUIK insiders have traded $QUIK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QUIK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN C FAITH (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 1,250 shares for an estimated $8,762 and 4 sales selling 94,413 shares for an estimated $772,129 .

and 4 sales selling 94,413 shares for an estimated . TIMOTHY SAXE (SR. VP AND CTO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,527 shares for an estimated $369,095 .

. ELIAS NADER (CFO, SVP FINANCE) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,547 shares for an estimated $226,152 .

. GARY H TAUSS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,729 shares for an estimated $14,030.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QUIK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $QUIK stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.