Insider Sale: CFO of $QNST Sells 8,516 Shares

Gregory Wong, the CFO of $QNST, sold 8,516 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $194,846. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 337,031 shares of this class of $QNST stock.

$QNST Insider Trading Activity

$QNST insiders have traded $QNST stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY WONG (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,267 shares for an estimated $1,454,430 .

. DOUGLAS VALENTI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,369 shares for an estimated $714,568 .

. MATTHEW GLICKMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $678,934 .

. STUART HUIZINGA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $231,474 .

. ANDREW T SHEEHAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $215,000

$QNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $QNST stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

