Insider Sale: CFO of $NWPX Sells 1,000 Shares

Aaron Wilkins, the CFO of $NWPX, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $44,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,467 shares of this class of $NWPX stock.
$NWPX Insider Trading Activity
$NWPX insiders have traded $NWPX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AARON WILKINS (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $177,850.
- MEGAN A. KENDRICK (VP of Human Resources) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $44,220
$NWPX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $NWPX stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 79,316 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,827,790
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 57,398 shares (+35.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,770,027
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 49,446 shares (+73.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,386,263
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 43,659 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,106,983
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC removed 40,300 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,944,878
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 39,570 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,909,648
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 34,278 shares (-68.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,654,256
