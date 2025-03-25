Insider Sale: CFO of $NWPX Sells 1,000 Shares

Aaron Wilkins, the CFO of $NWPX, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $44,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,467 shares of this class of $NWPX stock.

$NWPX Insider Trading Activity

$NWPX insiders have traded $NWPX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON WILKINS (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $177,850 .

. MEGAN A. KENDRICK (VP of Human Resources) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $44,220

$NWPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $NWPX stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

