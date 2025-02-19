Insider Sale: CFO of $GEN Sells 989 Shares

NATALIE MARIE DERSE, the CFO of $GEN, sold 989 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $27,434. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 333,668 shares of this class of $GEN stock.

$GEN Insider Trading Activity

$GEN insiders have traded $GEN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN SEUK KO (CLO & Head Corp Aff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,290 shares for an estimated $1,476,601 .

. NATALIE MARIE DERSE (CFO) sold 989 shares for an estimated $27,434

$GEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of $GEN stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

