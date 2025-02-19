Insider Sale: CFO of $GEN Sells 989 Shares

NATALIE MARIE DERSE, the CFO of $GEN, sold 989 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $27,434. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 333,668 shares of this class of $GEN stock.
$GEN Insider Trading Activity
$GEN insiders have traded $GEN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYAN SEUK KO (CLO & Head Corp Aff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,290 shares for an estimated $1,476,601.
- NATALIE MARIE DERSE (CFO) sold 989 shares for an estimated $27,434
$GEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of $GEN stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,840,213 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,905,031
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 4,654,672 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,444,919
- PERTENTO PARTNERS LLP removed 2,860,489 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,320,188
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,663,927 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,938,321
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,199,019 shares (-74.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,209,140
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,926,351 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,743,490
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,814,015 shares (+17.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,667,730
