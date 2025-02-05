Insider Sale: CFO of $DIOD Sells 830 Shares

Brett R Whitmire, the CFO of $DIOD, sold 830 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $46,513. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 51,525 shares of this class of $DIOD stock.

$DIOD Insider Trading Activity

$DIOD insiders have traded $DIOD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEH SHEW LU (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,010 shares for an estimated $1,345,715 .

. BRETT R WHITMIRE (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,730 shares for an estimated $179,487 .

. EMILY YANG (SVP Worldwide Sales/Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,272 shares for an estimated $162,271.

$DIOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $DIOD stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

