Insider Sale: CFO of $DIOD Sells 830 Shares

Brett R Whitmire, the CFO of $DIOD, sold 830 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $46,513. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 51,525 shares of this class of $DIOD stock.
$DIOD Insider Trading Activity
$DIOD insiders have traded $DIOD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEH SHEW LU (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,010 shares for an estimated $1,345,715.
- BRETT R WHITMIRE (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,730 shares for an estimated $179,487.
- EMILY YANG (SVP Worldwide Sales/Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,272 shares for an estimated $162,271.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DIOD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $DIOD stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,015,275 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,068,974
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 988,671 shares (+130.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,363,924
- FMR LLC added 947,118 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,700,792
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 828,621 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,106,319
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 459,643 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,458,519
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 266,139 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,056,848
- INVESCO LTD. removed 245,119 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,709,676
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.