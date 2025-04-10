Insider Sale: CFO of $CWD Sells 28,500 Shares

JADE LEUNG, the CFO of $CWD, sold 28,500 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $13,112. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 643,552 shares of this class of $CWD stock.
$CWD Insider Trading Activity
$CWD insiders have traded $CWD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JADE LEUNG (CFO) sold 28,500 shares for an estimated $13,112
$CWD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $CWD stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARINER, LLC removed 340,153 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $237,766
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 86,462 shares (+387.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,436
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 66,188 shares (+166.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,265
- UBS GROUP AG added 55,830 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,025
- CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC removed 47,194 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,988
- IRONWOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLC added 33,029 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,087
- KOSHINSKI ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 30,000 shares (+27.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,970
