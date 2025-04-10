Insider Sale: CFO of $CWD Sells 28,500 Shares

JADE LEUNG, the CFO of $CWD, sold 28,500 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $13,112. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 643,552 shares of this class of $CWD stock.

$CWD Insider Trading Activity

$CWD insiders have traded $CWD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JADE LEUNG (CFO) sold 28,500 shares for an estimated $13,112

$CWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $CWD stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

