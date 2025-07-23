Insider Sale: CFO & COO of $XYZ Sells 16,358 Shares

Amrita Ahuja, the CFO & COO of $XYZ, sold 16,358 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $1,285,738. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 308,397 shares of this class of $XYZ stock.

$XYZ Insider Trading Activity

$XYZ insiders have traded $XYZ stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMRITA AHUJA (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,032 shares for an estimated $2,500,533 .

. DHANANJAY PRASANNA (Technology + Engineering Lead) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 26,518 shares for an estimated $1,696,051 .

. OWEN BRITTON JENNINGS (Business Lead) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,773 shares for an estimated $1,450,676 .

. BRIAN GRASSADONIA (Ecosystem Lead) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $737,948 .

. CHRYSTY ESPERANZA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,898 shares for an estimated $575,539 .

. AJMERE DALE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,735 shares for an estimated $291,102.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XYZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XYZ stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/08, 04/11, 02/24.

on 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to on 05/08, 04/11, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/27.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$XYZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XYZ in the last several months. We have seen 21 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Sell" rating on 07/17/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XYZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XYZ forecast page.

$XYZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XYZ recently. We have seen 30 analysts offer price targets for $XYZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Harshita Rawat from Bernstein set a target price of $90.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 David Koning from Baird set a target price of $84.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $90.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $82.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Adam Frisch from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $85.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Vasundhara Govil from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.