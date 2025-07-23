Insider Sale: CFO & COO of $XYZ Sells 16,358 Shares

Amrita Ahuja, the CFO & COO of $XYZ, sold 16,358 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $1,285,738. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 308,397 shares of this class of $XYZ stock.
$XYZ Insider Trading Activity
$XYZ insiders have traded $XYZ stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMRITA AHUJA (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,032 shares for an estimated $2,500,533.
- DHANANJAY PRASANNA (Technology + Engineering Lead) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 26,518 shares for an estimated $1,696,051.
- OWEN BRITTON JENNINGS (Business Lead) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,773 shares for an estimated $1,450,676.
- BRIAN GRASSADONIA (Ecosystem Lead) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $737,948.
- CHRYSTY ESPERANZA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,898 shares for an estimated $575,539.
- AJMERE DALE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,735 shares for an estimated $291,102.
$XYZ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $XYZ stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/08, 04/11, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/27.
$XYZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XYZ in the last several months. We have seen 21 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Sell" rating on 07/17/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
$XYZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XYZ recently. We have seen 30 analysts offer price targets for $XYZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Harshita Rawat from Bernstein set a target price of $90.0 on 07/22/2025
- David Koning from Baird set a target price of $84.0 on 07/21/2025
- Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $90.0 on 07/21/2025
- Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 07/17/2025
- Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $82.0 on 07/17/2025
- Adam Frisch from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $85.0 on 07/17/2025
- Vasundhara Govil from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025
