Insider Sale: CFO & COO of $QCOM Sells 380 Shares

Akash J. Palkhiwala, the CFO & COO of $QCOM, sold 380 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $59,626. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,527 shares of this class of $QCOM stock.

$QCOM Insider Trading Activity

$QCOM insiders have traded $QCOM stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDER H ROGERS (President QTL & Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,905 shares for an estimated $5,480,490 .

. JAMES H THOMPSON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $4,108,880 .

. AKASH J. PALKHIWALA (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 21,337 shares for an estimated $3,468,333 .

. ANN C CHAPLIN (General Counsel&Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,205 shares for an estimated $1,962,123 .

. NEIL MARTIN (SVP, Finance and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,822 shares for an estimated $458,417.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,225 institutional investors add shares of $QCOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$QCOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QCOM stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/20, 09/03 and 0 sales.

on 11/20, 09/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

on 11/08. REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.