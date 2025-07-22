Insider Sale: CFO & COO of $MGTX Sells 24,000 Shares

Richard Giroux, the CFO & COO of $MGTX, sold 24,000 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $204,480. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 853,494 shares of this class of $MGTX stock.
$MGTX Insider Trading Activity
$MGTX insiders have traded $MGTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDRIA FORBES (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,000 shares for an estimated $632,225.
- RICHARD GIROUX (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $348,480.
$MGTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $MGTX stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,776,321 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,043,456
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 731,578 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,960,098
- PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 699,291 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,741,192
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 608,241 shares (+110.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,123,873
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 600,000 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,068,000
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 330,182 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,238,633
- INVESCO LTD. added 330,131 shares (+1628.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,238,288
$MGTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/17/2025
$MGTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MGTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniil Gataulin from Chardan Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 05/14/2025
- Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 03/17/2025
