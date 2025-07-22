Insider Sale: CFO & COO of $MGTX Sells 24,000 Shares

Richard Giroux, the CFO & COO of $MGTX, sold 24,000 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $204,480. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 853,494 shares of this class of $MGTX stock.

$MGTX Insider Trading Activity

$MGTX insiders have traded $MGTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDRIA FORBES (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,000 shares for an estimated $632,225 .

. RICHARD GIROUX (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $348,480.

$MGTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $MGTX stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MGTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/17/2025

$MGTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MGTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniil Gataulin from Chardan Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 03/17/2025

