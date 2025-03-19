Insider Sale: CFO and Treasurer of $LNTH Sells 10,000 Shares

Robert J. Jr. Marshall, the CFO and Treasurer of $LNTH, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $1,005,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 113,860 shares of this class of $LNTH stock.

$LNTH Insider Trading Activity

$LNTH insiders have traded $LNTH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY ANNE HEINO has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 64,596 shares for an estimated $6,012,151 .

. ROBERT J. JR. MARSHALL (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,817,200 .

. PAUL BLANCHFIELD (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,084 shares for an estimated $363,532 .

. JAMES H THRALL sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $94,760

$LNTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of $LNTH stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LNTH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LNTH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/13, 01/08, 01/07 and 0 sales.

$LNTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNTH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

