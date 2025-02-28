Insider Sale: CFO and Treasurer of $GRMN Sells 690 Shares

Douglas G. Boessen, the CFO and Treasurer of $GRMN, sold 690 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $155,973. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,454 shares of this class of $GRMN stock.

$GRMN Insider Trading Activity

$GRMN insiders have traded $GRMN stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLIFTON A PEMBLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,364 shares for an estimated $3,836,729 .

. PATRICK DESBOIS (co-COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,911 shares for an estimated $1,569,813 .

. DOUGLAS G. BOESSEN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 5,418 shares for an estimated $1,185,901 .

. MATTHEW MUNN (EVP, Man. Director - Auto OEM) sold 4,637 shares for an estimated $1,044,755

PHILIP STRAUB (EVP, Man. Director - Aviation) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $499,022

LAURIE A MINARD (VP, Human Resources) sold 787 shares for an estimated $177,951

SEAN BIDDLECOMBE (Managing Director, EMEA) sold 587 shares for an estimated $123,327

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GRMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $GRMN stock to their portfolio, and 410 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.