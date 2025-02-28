Insider Sale: CFO and Treasurer of $GRMN Sells 690 Shares

Douglas G. Boessen, the CFO and Treasurer of $GRMN, sold 690 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $155,973. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,454 shares of this class of $GRMN stock.
$GRMN Insider Trading Activity
$GRMN insiders have traded $GRMN stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLIFTON A PEMBLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,364 shares for an estimated $3,836,729.
- PATRICK DESBOIS (co-COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,911 shares for an estimated $1,569,813.
- DOUGLAS G. BOESSEN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 5,418 shares for an estimated $1,185,901.
- MATTHEW MUNN (EVP, Man. Director - Auto OEM) sold 4,637 shares for an estimated $1,044,755
- PHILIP STRAUB (EVP, Man. Director - Aviation) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $499,022
- LAURIE A MINARD (VP, Human Resources) sold 787 shares for an estimated $177,951
- SEAN BIDDLECOMBE (Managing Director, EMEA) sold 587 shares for an estimated $123,327
$GRMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $GRMN stock to their portfolio, and 410 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 792,393 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,438,980
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 709,613 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,364,777
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 626,211 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,162,280
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 514,854 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,193,786
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 513,511 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,916,778
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 448,166 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,438,719
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 357,671 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,773,220
