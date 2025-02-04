Insider Sale: CFO and Treasurer of $ACRE Sells 4,020 Shares

Jeffrey Michael Gonzales, the CFO and Treasurer of $ACRE, sold 4,020 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $22,839. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 50,751 shares of this class of $ACRE stock.

$ACRE Insider Trading Activity

$ACRE insiders have traded $ACRE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN PATRICK DONOHOE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 23,465 shares for an estimated $133,229

JEFFREY MICHAEL GONZALES (CFO and Treasurer) sold 4,020 shares for an estimated $22,839

$ACRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $ACRE stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

