News & Insights

Stocks
ACRE

Insider Sale: CFO and Treasurer of $ACRE Sells 4,020 Shares

February 04, 2025 — 04:17 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative ->

Jeffrey Michael Gonzales, the CFO and Treasurer of $ACRE, sold 4,020 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $22,839. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 50,751 shares of this class of $ACRE stock.

$ACRE Insider Trading Activity

$ACRE insiders have traded $ACRE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRYAN PATRICK DONOHOE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 23,465 shares for an estimated $133,229
  • JEFFREY MICHAEL GONZALES (CFO and Treasurer) sold 4,020 shares for an estimated $22,839

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ACRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $ACRE stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets -> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data -> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets -> More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

ACRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.