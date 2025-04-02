Insider Sale: CFO and Chief Admin Officer of $W Sells 13,035 Shares

Kate Gulliver, the CFO and Chief Admin Officer of $W, sold 13,035 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $408,777. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 150,735 shares of this class of $W stock.

$W Insider Trading Activity

$W insiders have traded $W stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $W stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIRAJ SHAH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $7,079,462 .

. STEVEN CONINE (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $7,079,307 .

. FIONA TAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 49,844 shares for an estimated $2,019,619 .

. JON BLOTNER (Pres., Commercial & Operations) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 45,152 shares for an estimated $1,854,610 .

. KATE GULLIVER (CFO and Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 38,450 shares for an estimated $1,537,766 .

. THOMAS NETZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,594 shares for an estimated $498,805 .

. ANKE SCHAFERKORDT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 872 shares for an estimated $38,294.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$W Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $W stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$W Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $W in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/04/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $W, check out Quiver Quantitative's $W forecast page.

$W Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $W recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $W in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Bobby Griffin from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $46.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $50.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 David Bellinger from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 11/04/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.