Insider Sale: CFO of $AMBA Sells 2,103 Shares

John Alexander Young, the CFO of $AMBA, sold 2,103 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $115,707. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 113,886 shares of this class of $AMBA stock.

$AMBA Insider Trading Activity

$AMBA insiders have traded $AMBA stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAN W LEE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 15,064 shares for an estimated $1,065,301 .

. FENG-MING WANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,594 shares for an estimated $725,866 .

. CHI-HONG JU (Sr. Vice President, Systems) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,059 shares for an estimated $625,845 .

. CHRISTOPHER DAY (VP, Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,153 shares for an estimated $536,048 .

. JOHN ALEXANDER YOUNG (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,902 shares for an estimated $423,540 .

. LESLIE KOHN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,657 shares for an estimated $347,281 .

. CHRISTOPHER B PAISLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $137,555 .

. ELIZABETH M SCHWARTING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,166 shares for an estimated $68,079 .

. HSIAO-WUEN HON sold 377 shares for an estimated $27,953

$AMBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $AMBA stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMBA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMBA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

