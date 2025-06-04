Insider Sale: CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of $AMZN Sells 2,500 Shares

Douglas J Herrington, the CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of $AMZN, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $512,450. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 517,050 shares of this class of $AMZN stock.

$AMZN Insider Trading Activity

$AMZN insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 58,232 shares for an estimated $12,823,878 .

. DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,730 shares for an estimated $9,644,805 .

. ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 40,656 shares for an estimated $8,586,325 .

. MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 36,163 shares for an estimated $7,575,082 .

. BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,370 shares for an estimated $6,840,174 .

. SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,528 shares for an estimated $2,506,235 .

. JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,900 shares for an estimated $2,000,175 .

. KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $210,680

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,775 institutional investors add shares of $AMZN stock to their portfolio, and 2,432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AMZN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 29 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AMZN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMZN in the last several months. We have seen 19 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMZN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMZN forecast page.

$AMZN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMZN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $257.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $235.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $270.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $265.0 on 12/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.