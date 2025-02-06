Insider Sale: CEO of $TEAM Sells 700 Shares

Michael Cannon-Brookes, the CEO of $TEAM, sold 700 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $222,535. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 294,076 shares of this class of $TEAM stock.

$TEAM Insider Trading Activity

$TEAM insiders have traded $TEAM stock on the open market 1642 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1642 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL CANNON-BROOKES (CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 744 sales selling 993,500 shares for an estimated $213,578,779 .

. SCOTT FARQUHAR has made 0 purchases and 744 sales selling 993,500 shares for an estimated $213,578,578 .

. RAJEEV BASHYAM RAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 27,362 shares for an estimated $6,343,853 .

. ANUTTHARA BHARADWAJ (President) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 27,853 shares for an estimated $5,967,577 .

. GENE LIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 7,850 shares for an estimated $1,967,891 .

. JOSEPH LEO BINZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 7,343 shares for an estimated $1,574,238 .

. HEATHER MIRJAHANGIR FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,250 shares for an estimated $1,302,300.

$TEAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 345 institutional investors add shares of $TEAM stock to their portfolio, and 375 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

