Insider Sale: CEO Spinnaker of $HIPO Sells 21,146 Shares

Torben Ostergaard, the CEO Spinnaker of $HIPO, sold 21,146 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $635,437. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 22.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 74,120 shares of this class of $HIPO stock.

$HIPO Insider Trading Activity

$HIPO insiders have traded $HIPO stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TORBEN OSTERGAARD (CEO Spinnaker) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 51,589 shares for an estimated $1,513,498 .

. ASSAF WAND (Executive Chairman BoD) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 61,250 shares for an estimated $1,487,806 .

. RICHARD MCCATHRON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $707,978 .

. STEWART ELLIS (CFO/ Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $574,373 .

. YUVAL HARRY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,925 shares for an estimated $349,911 .

. MICHAEL STIENSTRA (GM & Chief Insurance, HHIP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,303 shares for an estimated $91,322 .

. ANIRUDH BADIA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,552 shares for an estimated $62,495

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HIPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $HIPO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.