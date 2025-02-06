Insider Sale: CEO of $SNTI Sells 3,922 Shares

Timothy K Lu, the CEO of $SNTI, sold 3,922 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $15,962. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 82,627 shares of this class of $SNTI stock.

$SNTI Insider Trading Activity

$SNTI insiders have traded $SNTI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY K LU (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,467 shares for an estimated $18,338 .

. KANYA RAJANGAM (Pres. & Chief Med. & Dev. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,479 shares for an estimated $6,074.

$SNTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SNTI stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

