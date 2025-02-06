Insider Sale: CEO of $SNTI Sells 3,922 Shares

Timothy K Lu, the CEO of $SNTI, sold 3,922 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $15,962. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 82,627 shares of this class of $SNTI stock.
$SNTI Insider Trading Activity
$SNTI insiders have traded $SNTI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY K LU (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,467 shares for an estimated $18,338.
- KANYA RAJANGAM (Pres. & Chief Med. & Dev. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,479 shares for an estimated $6,074.
$SNTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SNTI stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 442,615 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,000,309
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 158,577 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $358,384
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 24,560 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $55,505
- INTEL CORP removed 11,519 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,032
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,005 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,051
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 3,685 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,328
- ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC removed 2,144 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,845
