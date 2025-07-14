Insider Sale: CEO of $SITE Sells 29,760 Shares

DOUG BLACK, the CEO of $SITE, sold 29,760 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $3,847,372. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 596,684 shares of this class of $SITE stock.

$SITE Insider Trading Activity

$SITE insiders have traded $SITE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SITE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH KETTER (EVP, Human Resources) sold 39,640 shares for an estimated $5,005,739

DOUG BLACK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,146 shares for an estimated $4,821,733.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SITE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $SITE stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SITE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SITE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/08/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SITE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SITE forecast page.

$SITE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SITE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SITE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $130.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $120.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Keith Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $135.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $182.0 on 02/13/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.