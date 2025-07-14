Insider Sale: CEO of $SITE Sells 29,760 Shares

DOUG BLACK, the CEO of $SITE, sold 29,760 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $3,847,372. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 596,684 shares of this class of $SITE stock.
$SITE Insider Trading Activity
$SITE insiders have traded $SITE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SITE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH KETTER (EVP, Human Resources) sold 39,640 shares for an estimated $5,005,739
- DOUG BLACK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,146 shares for an estimated $4,821,733.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SITE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $SITE stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP added 993,578 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,660,112
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 660,081 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,160,236
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 494,737 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,080,861
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 414,943 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,390,677
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 355,689 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,194,872
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 333,096 shares (+154.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,451,178
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 296,350 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,988,744
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SITE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SITE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/08/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SITE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SITE forecast page.
$SITE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SITE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SITE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $130.0 on 05/01/2025
- W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $120.0 on 05/01/2025
- Keith Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 05/01/2025
- Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 04/08/2025
- Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 04/04/2025
- Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $135.0 on 04/01/2025
- Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $182.0 on 02/13/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.