Insider Sale: CEO of $SGI Sells 22,092 Shares

H CLIFFORD III BUSTER, the CEO of $SGI, sold 22,092 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $1,453,543. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 286,155 shares of this class of $SGI stock.

$SGI Insider Trading Activity

$SGI insiders have traded $SGI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MONTGOMERY (EVP Global Business Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 108,793 shares for an estimated $7,053,389 .

. H CLIFFORD III BUSTER (CEO, North America) sold 22,092 shares for an estimated $1,453,543

EVELYN S DILSAVER sold 1,748 shares for an estimated $105,194

